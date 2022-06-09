15 Pride Events Happening in Chicago This Month

It’s pride month in Chicago, and there are plenty of events to attend and enjoy around the city in celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Some pride events have already begun, but there are still plenty more to attend throughout the rest of the month, including the annual Chicago Pride Parade and more.

Chicago Pride Fest

Chicago Pride Fest returns to Halsted Street and Waveland Avenue on June 18. The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 18-19. The festival will feature live music, food, drinks, drag shows, and other activities. Click here for street closure information.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago Pride Parade

The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade will begin at noon on June 26 at Montrose Avenue and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood and will travel through the city's Boystown neighborhood.

Pride in the Park

Pride in the Park will return to Grant Park on June 25. The event runs from 2-10 p.m. Saturday and from 3-10 p.m. Sunday that weekend. The two-day event will feature outdoor music and performances along the city's lakefront, including major headliners like The Chainsmokers, Alesso and more.

Drag Story Time

Children's story time featuring drag performers reading their favorite stories. The Bezazian Library's Commercial Club Park, located at 1845 W. Rice St., at 10:30 a.m. on June 13.

Pride Bar Crawl

An eight-location bar crawl with an afterparty and specials will begin at 4 p.m. on June 11 at The North End, located at 3733 N. Halsted St.

Drag Me to the Fairmont

Lady Bunny and Miz Cracker will headline the drag show from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Fairmont Chicago, located at 200 N. Columbus Drive.

The Chicago Drag Show Presents: PRIDE

A drag show that combines traditional drag, cabaret, and performance art into one show. The Newport Theater, at 956 W. Newport Ave., will host the event from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on June 18.

Adults Night Out: Pride Party!

After-hours LGBTQ+ party at Lincoln Park Zoo with drag bingo and a live DJ from 6:30-10 p.m. on June 23.

Chicago is A Drag Festival

Local drag kings, queens, and queer performers will perform from 4-10 p.m. on June 24 at the Cheetah Gym Parking Lot at 5248 N. Clark St.

Proud to Run

The 40th annual Pride 5k and 10k race will be held at 8 a.m. on June 25 at 601 W. Montrose Ave.

90’s Pride Drag Brunch

Brunch with a 90's theme. This event begins at 10 a.m. on June 25 at The Walnut Room, 111 N. State St.

Navy Pier Pride

Explore storytelling, music, dance, and other activities on Navy Pier from 12-11:30 p.m. on June 25.

Pride Parade: Drag Queen Make Your Own Bagel Brunch

Complimentary strawberry mimosas and a bagel making class with drag queens. This event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 26 at Get in the Kitchen, located at 3617 N. Broadway.

Story Jam & Outspoken Celebrate Pride

Guests will be entertained with five personal stories as well as music in honor of Pride Month. This event takes place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Artifact Events, located at 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Chicago Cubs Pride Night

The Pride Night Special Ticket Offer includes a ticket to the Cubs-Reds game at Wrigley Field at 7:05 p.m. on June 29. There will also be a special-edition Cubs hat.