15 grocery stores in Illinois now have DMV kiosks: List of locations and what you can do

You could now renew your driver's license while purchasing your groceries as DMV kiosks have been put up in more than a dozen grocery stores across the Chicago area this fall, the Secretary of State's office announced Thursday.

Locations include stores both in Chicago, in surrounding suburbs and downstate.

The office said the new additions are part of a "Fast-Lane" pilot program.

"Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver's license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they're running errands or buying groceries," Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement. "This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV."

Here's what to know:

Where will the kiosks be located?

According to officials, 15 kiosks will be located in Chicago, the suburbs and downstate, inside Mariano's, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Meijer grocery stores.

Locations include:

Chicago

Jewel-Osco: 4042 W. Foster Ave.

Mariano's: 3350 N. Western Ave.

Mariano's: 3145 S. Ashland Ave.

Mariano's: 3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

Mariano's: 40 S. Halsted St.

Mariano's: 1615 S. Clark St.

Des Plaines

Jewel-Osco: 1500 Lee St.

Lombard

Jewel-Osco: 1177 S. Main St.

Stickney

Jewel-Osco: 7122 40th St.

Oak Lawn

Mariano's: 11000 S. Cicero Ave.

Park Ridge

Mariano's: 1900 S. Cumberland Ave.

Flossmoor

Meijer: 3800 Vollmer Rd.

East Peoria

Kroger: 201 S. Main St.

Springfield

Meijer: 4200 Conestoga Dr.

Fairview Heights

Ruler Foods: 10850 Lincoln Trail Suite 12B

What can you do at the kiosks?

According to a release, the new kiosks will allow drivers to renew their licenses, state IDs and vehicle stickers.

The kiosk program will print vehicle registration renewals and plate stickers for customers on site, the release said. Those looking to renew their Illinois driver's license or state ID card will receive a temporary document at the kiosk to use while a new card hits the mail, the release added.

All services will be offered in both English and Spanish during the pilot phase, with more languages and services added if the pilot program expands.

The renewals will be less expensive than "most currency exchanges or emission testing sites," the Secretary of State's office said.

Those looking for renewals will still need their PIN codes, which they should receive in the mail.

Those looking for a REAL ID or new applicants for driver or vehicle services will still be required to visit a DMV in person, the office stated.

How much will it cost?

The kiosk will charge $4.95 per transaction, along with a credit card processing fee where applicable.