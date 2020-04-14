coronavirus in illinois

15 Additional CPD Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Chicago police Tuesday announced 15 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 215.

Of the cases, 207 are officers and eight are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

A total of 306 members have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm 91 of those cases, police said.

Last week, the department said a second officer had died of the virus.

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 1,222 new cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 23,247 cases. So far, 868 people have died from the outbreak.

