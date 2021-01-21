14-Year-Old Skateboarded Killed in Crash Near Elgin, Twin Brother Seriously Hurt

Two twin brothers were struck by a vehicle as they skateboarded Monday evening in unincorporated Elgin, leaving one of them dead and the other seriously injured.

The 14-year-olds were hit by a car about 5:30 p.m. in the 39W200 block of Highland Ave in Plato Township, according to the Kane County sheriff’s Office.

The teens, both of Pingree Grove, were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elgin, the sheriff’s office said.

One teen was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he died Thursday morning, sheriff’s office spokesman Ron Hain said.

The other teen was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital Monday night.

The driver of the car was taken to another hospital, Hain said. It was not immediately clear whether they would be cited or charged with a crime.