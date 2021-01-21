Elgin

14-Year-Old Skateboarded Killed in Crash Near Elgin, Twin Brother Seriously Hurt

It was not immediately clear whether the driver would be cited or charged with a crime

Two twin brothers were struck by a vehicle as they skateboarded Monday evening in unincorporated Elgin, leaving one of them dead and the other seriously injured.

The 14-year-olds were hit by a car about 5:30 p.m. in the 39W200 block of Highland Ave in Plato Township, according to the Kane County sheriff’s Office.

The teens, both of Pingree Grove, were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elgin, the sheriff’s office said.

Local

Mount Greenwood 49 mins ago

Mount Greenwood Restaurant Closed for Violating COVID Rules

Inauguration Day 52 mins ago

Ill. Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Dems at Inauguration Was on FBI Radar for Months: Court Docs

One teen was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he died Thursday morning, sheriff’s office spokesman Ron Hain said.

The other teen was released from St. Joseph’s Hospital Monday night.

The driver of the car was taken to another hospital, Hain said. It was not immediately clear whether they would be cited or charged with a crime.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Elginelgin crashplato township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us