14-Year-Old Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Walking Near His Home Near Des Plaines

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home near Des Plaines Wednesday night.

Erick Alfaro was walking with another child in the Blackhawk Estates mobile home park in the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue in Elk Grove Township around 7:15 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV approached and shots were fired, according to the Cook County sheriff’s police.

Erick lived on the block where he was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Erick was graduating from the 8th grade and was getting ready to start his freshman year of high school this fall, according to a GoFundMe page.

“He was a sweet, funny and smart kid who had his whole life ahead of him,” the page says.

Police released no other details, but asked anyone with information to call 708-865-4896.