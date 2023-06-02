14-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Hurt in Fuller Park Shooting; Responding Officers Also Fired Shots

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot and four other people were wounded during a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood where responding police exchanged fire with a gunman, authorities said.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the scene around 8:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert detected gunfire as a group of people shot at another group in the 4200 block of South Wells Street.

Upon arrival, police found several victims on the group and a gunman standing near them, officials said.

“That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers,” police said in a statement. “An officer returned fire and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg.”

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the gunman had been wounded by police or was already shot when officers arrived.

A 14-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another boy, 16, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men, 18 and 19, were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old was shot in the back, and the 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to police.

A 21-year-old woman was taken another hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. Her condition was not known.

Three police officers were hospitalized for observation, officials said.

Police said two handguns were recovered. Photos and video from the scene shows yellow crime tape blocking off Wells Street from 43rd to Root Street.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene, as is routine in a shooting involving police.