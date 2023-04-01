14-Year-Old Girl Critically Wounded After Being Shot Inside Residence in West Pullman

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The girl was inside a residence in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue when she heard gun shots coming from the street and felt pain about 1:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She suffered two gunshot wounds to the left thigh and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.