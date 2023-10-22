14-year-old dies in LaPorte County ATV crash

A teenager died during an ATV collision on Saturday afternoon in LaPorte County, Indiana, authorities said.

At around 4:30 p.m., LaPorte County 911 dispatchers received a call regarding an ATV accident with injuries near the 3900 block of North Country Road 350 East in Rolling Prairie, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

First responders located a 14-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities determined the teen was operating a four-wheeler on private property at a high rate of speed when they struck an object, causing fatal injuries, officials stated.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana DNR.