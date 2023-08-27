14-year-old boy wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy, 14, was a passenger of a car traveling about 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone in another car drove alongside them and an occupant began shooting, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.