Auburn Gresham

14-year-old boy wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A teenager was wounded in a shooting early Friday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 14-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk with someone in the 2100 block of East 75th Street when he was shot about 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Auburn GreshamChicago Shootings
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us