14-Year-Old Boy Shot in West Pullman

A teenage boy was shot Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 14-year-old walked into Roseland Community Hospital at 4:28 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to Chicago police. He was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

He told investigators the shooting may have happened in the 11500 block of South Yale Avenue, but was uncooperative regarding the circumstances and specific location, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.