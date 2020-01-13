south shore

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chicago’s South Shore Neighborhood

A boy suffered a gunshot wound at around 4:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Monday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Authorities responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue for a boy with a gunshot wound, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez said.

He was on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck once in the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Velez said he was in serious-to-critical condition.

Local

Philippines 16 mins ago

Chicago-Area Couple Stranded by Philippines Volcano Eruption

rogers park 23 mins ago

Rogers Park’s Lakefront Still Recovering From Weekend Storms

No arrests have been made, and Area Central detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

south shorePOLICE
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us