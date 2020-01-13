14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chicago’s South Shore Neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Monday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Authorities responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue for a boy with a gunshot wound, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez said.

He was on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck once in the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Velez said he was in serious-to-critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Central detectives are investigating.