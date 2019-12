A teenage boy reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side has been located, police say.

Joshua Ayala, 14, was last seen Saturday in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago police said. He was found safely on Sunday and returned to his family.

The circumstances around his return were not immediately known.

Police described Ayala as a 4-foot-9, 110-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion.