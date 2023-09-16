14-year-old boy killed in shooting after high school football game in Country Club Hills

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in Country Club Hills after a high school football game, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. as officers were dispersing a crowd following Hillcrest High School's homecoming football game against Oak Forest High School.

As people were exiting the game, gunshots were fired from an unknown direction, striking a 14-year-old boy and inflicting life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The CCMEO's office identified the boy as 14-year-old Marshawn Mitchell of Hazel Crest.

The Hillcrest Hawks football team released the following statement in the aftermath of the shooting:

"We are all saddened by the events that happened tonight after our Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest. There is an active investigation by all the appropriate authorities! We are praying for all involved! Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence," the statement read.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact Country Club Hills police at 708-798-3191 or the anonymous SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.