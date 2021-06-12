Chicago Shootings

14-Year-Old Boy Grazed in Neck By Bullet in Woodlawn: Chicago Police

Police said shots were fired by an "unknown offender," but additional details about what let up to the incident weren't immediately available.

A 14-year-old boy's neck was grazed by a bullet Saturday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The boy was shot at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Champlain.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.

