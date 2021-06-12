14-Year-Old Boy Grazed in Neck By Bullet in Woodlawn: Chicago Police

A 14-year-old boy's neck was grazed by a bullet Saturday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The boy was shot at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Champlain.

Police said shots were fired by an "unknown offender," but additional details about what let up to the incident weren't immediately available.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area One detectives.