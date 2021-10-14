14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot in the Head Inside Washington Heights Home

A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead Thursday night following an incident in which he was shot in the head inside a home in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood, police stated.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Wallace, the boy was inside a home when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It's unclear what happened prior to shots being fired. The shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.