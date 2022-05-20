CTA

14-Year-Old Boy Charged with Murder After Assaulting Man at Cicero Station

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he allegedly assaulted a man at a CTA train station in West Garfield Park.

On Tuesday, Bernardo Gomez was on the platform at the Cicero Station in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was kicked in the head by the teenager, Chicago police said.

Gomez, 26, collapsed and was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day, police said.

The boy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

