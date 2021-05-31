McHenry

14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Arson in Fire That Destroyed McHenry Roller Rink

A 14-year-old boy is charged with arson after authorities say he set fire to an abandoned roller rink last week in northwest suburban McHenry, police said.

The teen was with another 14-year-old boy last Thursday when they trespassed in the former Just For Fun Roller Rink, 914 N. Front St., McHenry police said in a statement.

The one teen “intentionally lit an object on fire which quickly spread out of control,” destroying the building, police said. No one was injured. A passerby witnessed the teens fleeing the scene, police said.

One teen faces a felony count each of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property. The other is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

The juveniles were released to their parents and have been petitioned to the 22nd Judicial Circuit’s Juvenile Court system, police said.

