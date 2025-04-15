A 14-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly shot another teenager during a “teen takeover” in downtown Chicago last month.

According to Chicago police, the teen has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place near the intersection of Columbus Drive and Illinois Street on March 29 during a large gathering of teens in the downtown area.

The teen is accused of shooting a 15-year-old, who was hospitalized in good condition following the incident.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred while officers were on patrol at approximately 9:40 p.m. on March 28. The officers heard gunfire and responded to the area near the 400 block of North City Front Plaza Drive, and found a 15-year-old who had suffered a graze wound to his leg.

The teen was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, according to authorities.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested Monday in the Bronzeville neighborhood, with the U.S. Marshals assisting in the arrest, according to Chicago police.

He now faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, all of which are felonies.

Chaotic crowds of young people gathering and running around in Streeterville, Columbus Drive

Footage from the evening showed dozens of teens gathering in the middle of Columbus Drive near Illinois Street. Vehicles were seen swerving around teens, and cars were stopped due to street obstructions.

Two other people were arrested for battering a police officer, while two others were arrested for having replica guns, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins.

The shooting followed another incident in which a tourist from Connecticut was shot after a fight broke out during a “teen takeover” near the AMC River East 21 in Streeterville. A 15-year-old was arrested in the shooting, and was charged with aggravated battery.