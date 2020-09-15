14 Shot, 2 Fatally, Monday in Chicago

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

The day’s most recent reported fatal shooting killed a 26-year-old man in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was in his vehicle about 5:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Chicago Avenue when another vehicle pulled up, Chicago police said. The man and a suspect both got out, and the man was shot in the head and knee.

The suspect sped off, and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Lazaro Vazquez of Berwyn.

A 27-year-old man was shot dead in Uptown on the North Side.

He had just entered a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Leland Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the chest, neck and abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Demarco Conley of Scottsdale on the Southwest Side. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

In non-fatal shootings, a 54-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m. he was standing in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

Just over twenty minutes prior a 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 28th Street when someone fired shots from a black vehicle, police said.

The man was struck in the foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

About fifteen minutes before then a man was shot in East Garfield Park.

He was sitting outside about 10:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Adams Street when someone opened fire, police said.

The 47-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was in fair condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park.

He was standing near a vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 400 block of South Keeler Avenue when a male fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said.

The teen took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About thirty minutes prior, two men were wounded in separate shootings, one in Englewood on the South Side and the other in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Racine Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside got out and opened fire, police said.

The man was truck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

At the same time a male was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Argyle Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the armpit area, police said.

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

About 5:43 p.m., they were in the 400 block of East 111th Street, when someone opened fire, police said.

A 61-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A man, 46, was shot in the leg while a 41-year-old woman was struck in the foot, police said. Both were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where the man was in critical condition and the woman was stabilized.

Three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Fifty-two people were shot, twelve of them fatally, last weekend in Chicago.