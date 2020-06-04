14 Shot, 1 Fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Authorities say fourteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:35 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Union Avenue, when someone got out of a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Alex Clark. He lived in Englewood.

In non-fatal shootings, a person was critically wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 11:35 p.m., the male was in a vacant lot in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two men were shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 9:35 p.m. the men, 26 and 51, were standing outside with a group of people in the 300 block of East 49th Street, when two people got out of a silver-colored vehicle and fired shots, striking them both, police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the leg and the older man was struck in the arm, police said.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A man and a woman were shot on the Near West Side.

About 8:50 p.m. a 30-year-old man was standing outside with a group of people in the 900 block of South Sangamon Street, when he heard shot and felt a pain, police said.

He took himself to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the ankle and arm, police said. He is in fair condition.

A woman was also stuck in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 36-year-old was driving about 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 122nd Street when he exchanged gunfire with someone in another vehicle, according to police.

The man was struck in the face and drove himself to a police station in Calumet Park, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A man was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 52-year-old was involved in an altercation in a vacant lot about 8:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.

Officers found him sitting on a porch with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

About 1:55 a.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

Details of the shooting are unknown because the man would not cooperate with police.

Less than an hour prior, three men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:10 a.m. the men, 43, 41 and 39, were standing on the front porch or a residence in the 7300 block of South Green Street, when someone fired shots at them, police said.

The 43-year-old was struck in the chest and is in critical condition, police said. The 41-year-old was struck in the right leg, the 39-year-old was struck in the back, and they both are in good condition.

All three men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

About 12:10 a.m. two males were standing on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue, when they heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said.

One male was struck in the lower left leg and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. The second male was struck in the left wrist and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Wednesday’s shootings come after a Tuesday where 28 people were shot, two of them fatally, citywide.