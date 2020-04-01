Chicago Police

14 More CPD Employees Diagnosed With COVID-19

There are now 64 total cases of the disease in the department, police said

The Chicago Police Department announced Wednesday 14 more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now 64 total cases of the disease in the department, police said. Of the total, 62 are police officers and two are civilian members.

“We continue to adapt to the new temporary normal & implement social distancing & infection control protocols at CPD,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

On Monday, the department said it had 50 COVID-19 cases. They were reported in all three detective districts.

Last week, interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck announced new department protocols to prevent the spread of the disease among officers.

