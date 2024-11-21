Washington Park

14 injured, 4 critically, in collision involving 2 cars, CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

Fourteen people were injured, including four critically, after a CTA bus collided with two other vehicles in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Officials said 10 of the 14 people injured had been transported to various local hospitals in good condition, while four others were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

According to Chicago fire officials, one person had sustained "very critical" injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown. There was no further information available.

