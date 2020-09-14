14 Dead, at Least 42 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Violence

Fourteen people were killed and at least 42 others wounded in violence across Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, a 26-year-old man was shot to death while in a vehicle in the 2900 block of West Chicago Avenue. The man was in his car when another vehicle pulled up behind him and both the man and someone inside that vehicle got out of their cars, authorities said. The man was then shot in the head and right knee and a witness called 911 to report the shooting. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported early Saturday morning in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue.

According to Chicago police, officers responding to a call of shots fired just after midnight located a 34-year-old man lying unresponsive on the ground. The man had been shot in the back of the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, a total of six people were shot in the 100 block of North Pine, according to authorities.

Police say a group had gathered at the location when a verbal altercation occurred. One of the men involved in the altercation pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at the group, hitting five people. Another person returned fire, striking the gunman in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, a 47-year-old woman was hit in the face and chest by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at Stroger. Another victim, a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and arm, and was also pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A total of three victims in the shooting were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Just over an hour later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 700 block of North Morgan. According to police, officers responding to a call of shots fired found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground.

The man had been shot in the back, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Just after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 63rd Street, a 32-year-old man was driving when a person in a dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside his vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Another fatal shooting was reported at 11:07 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Pine, according to police.

A 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk at the location after she had been shot in the head. Authorities say she was pronounced dead on the scene, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate.

At approximately the same time in the 10600 block of South Mackinaw, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert discovered two men who had been shot in front of a residence.

A 43-year-old man had been shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, a 39-year-old, was shot multiple times in the torso, and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Authorities say a man was taken to Area Two police headquarters for questioning after he was seen walking away from the victims after the shooting.

A 35-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries when two offenders opened fire Sunday afternoon in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police stated.

At approximately 3:58 p.m., the four individuals were on a porch in the 6100 block of South Throop when an unknown vehicle pulled up, two offenders exited and fired shots, striking the victims.

A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to Chicago police. The third victim, a 60-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the lower back and was said to be in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was found lying outside a residence in the 6100 block of South Rhodes at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects or witnesses in the shooting, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Just before 1 a.m., a 27-year-old man was shot while getting into a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Leland, police said. The man had just entered the passenger side of a vehicle when authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots striking him in the chest, abdomen and neck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Sunday evening, 28-year-old woman was shot and killed and a man critically wounded when someone opened fire on the parked vehicle they were sitting in, police said.

Police said the pair were sitting in a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Pulaski when a man walked up and opened fire.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. She was initially listed in critical condition but police later said she was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man who was also in the car was shot in the abdomen and remained in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Around the same time a 42-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument with his girlfriend in the 7400 block of South Evans, police said. The pair were arguing when police say the girlfriend stabbed him in the neck. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The girlfriend was taken into custody at the scene and charges were pending, police said.

Sometime between 2 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday an 86-year-old man was shot in the leg during a domestic-related incident inside a home in the 11900 block of South Lafayette, police said. Authorities are unsure when exactly the incident occurred but said another relative found the man around 6 p.m. Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a handgun was recovered. Police said one person was taken into custody at the scene and charges were pending.

Friday –

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen and managed to make his way to an acquaintance’s house in the 1800 block of South St. Louis at approximately 6 p.m. Police say the man was then taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 1000 block of West Argyle at approximately 6:37 p.m., a 38-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when he was shot in the head. Police say the man was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

At approximately 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, a 22-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when she was hit in the left buttocks by gunfire. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Saturday –

Police say a 27-year-old man was standing in the lobby of an apartment complex in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue at approximately 1:22 a.m. when he was shot in the chest. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Two men were standing in a park in the 200 block of South Maplewood at approximately 2:12 a.m. when a person fired shots at them. A 26-year-old man was hit in the left calf, and a 23-year-old man was hit in the right thigh. Both are in good condition, but neither person is cooperating with authorities.

In the 2200 block of West 33 rd Street at approximately 2:35 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and a person inside opened fire. The woman was hit in the lower back, and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 2:36 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Kedzie, a 33-year-old man was driving when a black sedan pulled up and a person fired shots into his car. The man suffered a graze wound, and refused medical treatment, police said.

According to police, officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 6300 block of South Marshfield at approximately 3:19 a.m. found a man lying on the ground after he’d been shot in the left ankle and left thigh. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, and was uncooperative with authorities.

Two people were shot in the 4000 block of West Wilcox at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to police. A 27-year-old man was shot in the right calf, and is in fair condition at Stroger. A 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai. No suspects are currently in custody.

At least three people were injured in a shooting at approximately 6:58 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Pulaski, police said. Three men were standing in the area when two offenders walked up and began to shoot them. A 29-year-old man suffered a graze wound and refused EMS, police said. A second victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police. A 26-year-old man sustained four gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman was driving in the 2300 block of North Pulaski at approximately 9:25 p.m. when she was shot by a person in a gray four-door sedan. Police say she was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition after being hit in the shoulder.

In the 5500 block of West Iowa at approximately 11 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. The man didn’t know where the shots came from, and is in good condition at Rush Hospital.

At approximately 11:42 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Harper, two individuals were traveling in a car when a person in a black sedan fired shots at them, according to police. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm, while a 19-year-old passenger was shot in the face and leg. Both are recuperating at Trinity Hospital, and no suspects are in custody.

Sunday –