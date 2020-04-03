13th Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

A 13th employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive is now self-quarantining at home, according to a statement from Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The employee worked in the criminal division on the 10th floor of the Daley Center and last reported to work March 24, the statement said. They didn’t have contact with anyone in the criminal department office nor with any other clerk’s office employees on their last day reporting to work.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 715 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s case total to 7,695. The state’s death toll is 157 people.