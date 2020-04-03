coronavirus

13th Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 13th employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive is now self-quarantining at home, according to a statement from Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The employee worked in the criminal division on the 10th floor of the Daley Center and last reported to work March 24, the statement said. They didn’t have contact with anyone in the criminal department office nor with any other clerk’s office employees on their last day reporting to work.

Local

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Small Businesses Can Apply for Coronavirus Relief Loans Starting Friday

chicago executive airport 10 hours ago

Plane Skids Off Runway at Chicago Executive Airport

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 715 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s case total to 7,695. The state’s death toll is 157 people.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us