13-year-old wounded in shooting on CTA Red Line

A 13-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The teen was riding a Red Line train at about 8:30 p.m. when he was shot near the Garfield Station at 220 W. Garfield Blvd., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

There was no further information available.