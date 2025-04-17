CTA Red Line

13-year-old wounded in shooting on CTA Red Line

By Sun Times Wire

A 13-year-old boy was shot on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The teen was riding a Red Line train at about 8:30 p.m. when he was shot near the Garfield Station at 220 W. Garfield Blvd., Chicago police said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

He was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

CTA Red Line
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us