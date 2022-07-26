13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Shot While at Gathering in Evanston Backyard

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot Monday evening while attending a gathering in an Evanston backyard, police say.

At around 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler, Evanston police say an unknown person fired a gun over a fence and into the backyard of a residence where a group of teens was gathered.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old -- the only person struck by gunfire in the incident -- was transported to a nearby hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Evanston Police Monday night tweeted that no one was in custody, and that they were still looking for the gunman.

The shooting comes less than 2 weeks after a father was fatally shot in an Evanston park while playing cards with his 6-year-old daughter, and just a few days after a particularly violent weekend in Chicago that saw 5 killed and at least 60 injured by gunfire.

Several of those who suffered gunshot wounds were under the age of 18, and one of those fatally shot was a 16-year-old boy, according to police.

Monday, Chicago police reported 10 people wounded -- five of them critically -- in shootings across the city. According to authorities, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are among those in critical condition.