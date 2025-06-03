13-year-old found shot, killed in suburban Joliet alley: Police

Police in suburban Joliet were investigating after a 13-year-old boy was found shot and killed an in alleyway Monday.
About 4:40 p.m., officers with the Joliet Police Department responded to the 300 block of Des Plaines Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy in the rear alley who had been shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.
Photos and video from the scene Monday showed a large police presence in front of the area, with yellow crime tape blocking off parts of a sidewalk.
No one was custody and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724- 3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.
