A 13-year-old boy died after he was found shot Thursday afternoon in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Travion Collins was found shot in a bedroom of a home about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Swann Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Collins was shot in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died the next day, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area One detectives are investigating.