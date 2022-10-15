13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.

A nearby witness told police that he heard a loud noise followed by several people fleeing the scene on foot. The witness had called police after noticing the boy wounded on the bench.

The boy was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the boy was identified as 13-year-old Lavel Winslow.

Police said the homicide is under investigation by Area Three detectives. There is no one in custody.