A 13-year-old remains in serious condition after being shot inside a CTA Red Line train car near the Garfield station Wednesday, according to police.

About 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a call for service and found a 13-year-old boy on a red line train with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

The incident comes days after a 61-year-old doorman was shot and killed by a CTA worker near the UIC Blue Line station, which led to heavy delays.

The CTA employee, who Chicago Police and the state's attorney's office say acted in self-defense, is now facing felony weapons charges. Earlier this week, a Cook County judge described the case as "unusual," a report from the Chicago Sun-Times said.

A statement from the CTA after the Blue Line shooting said the employee was "in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm."

"The CTA takes seriously any act of violence that occurs on our system," the statement also said. "CTA has been fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate this matter, including providing any relevant surveillance footage as part of the investigation."