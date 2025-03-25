A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an Englewood home just before 7 p.m. CT Monday, according to police.
Chicago police said the incident occurred at a residence in the 500 block of West 65th Place at approximately 6:54 p.m.
The male victim was inside the residence when a firearm was discharged, striking him in the chest. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
A person of interest was also taken for questioning and detectives are investigating, according to Chicago police.
No other information was provided.
