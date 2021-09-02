Portage Park

13-Year-Old Boy Killed in ‘Domestic-Related' Shooting Inside Portage Park Apartment

A 13-year-old boy was shot to shot to death in what police are calling a “domestic-related” incident inside an apartment in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The boy was shot in the chest about 8:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Byron Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Isaac Jordan by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

One person was placed into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, according to police, which released no other details.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

