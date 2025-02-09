13-year-old boy arrested in connection to 11 break-ins targeting young girls in Michigan

Police in suburban Detroit arrested a 13-year-old boy in relation to violent break-ins and assaults targeting young girls, according to authorities.

The boy, who hasn't been named, is believed to be connected to nine break-ins in the suburb of Pontiac and two more in Detroit dating back to 2022, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, WDIV, reported.

According to sheriff's officials, the boy's parents are cooperating with the investigation.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said it's reviewing the case and "we are being very deliberate and thoughtful with charges." WDIV reported prosecutors said the case was complicated due to all the incidents, and because they were in different areas.

In the most recent incident, authorities said the attacker was armed with a knife, dressed in black, and wore a ski mask while he broke into a home and choked a 10-year-old girl while she slept. Authorities previously released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

The 13-year-old was arrested after tips were submitted by community members.

Sheriff's deputies said they believe the teenage suspect was targeting homes with young girls, entering through unlocked or damaged windows.