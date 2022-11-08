13 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $750,000 Total Sold in Illinois

A Powerball player finally bagged the giant jackpot — an estimated $2.04 billion, to be exact — in Tuesday's drawing. And while the winning ticket was sold in California, Illinois still saw its share of winners.

According to state lottery officials, 13 Powerball tickets worth a total $750,000 were sold in Illinois.

"Two lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game's 'Power Play' feature to win $100,000 each, and 11 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each," Illinois Lottery said in a press release Tuesday.

Nearly 405,000 other prizes were won in the latest drawing, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. During a drawing, five white balls are drawn, each containing a number from 1 to 69, along one with red Powerball, which contains a number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers.

Do You Need to Match All 6 Numbers to Win a Payout?

While players can win a payout in nine different ways, only the grand prize jackpot can be won by matching six numbers.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:59 p.m. It is currently worth an estimated $20 million.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.