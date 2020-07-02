13 Shot, 1 Fatally Wednesday in Chicago

Thirteen people were shot, one fatally Wednesday in Chicago.

Police are questioning a person of interest after a 30-year-old woman was killed in a domestic-related shooting in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

She got into a fight with someone she knew about 11:10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Oglesby Avenue when someone pulled out a handgun and it went off, striking her in the chest, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police sources said the shooting was domestic-related, and Area Two detectives are questioning a person of interest.

In non-fatal shootings, a 47-year-old man was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 11:20 p.m. he was standing in an alley with a group of people in the 3000 block of West Fifth Avenue, when someone fired shots, striking him in the right leg, police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by a friend, police said. He is in good condition.

A man was shot in Homan Square on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was standing near a gas station about 10:35 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire, police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the leg, police said. Friends drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A man was shot in Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 36-year-old was in the 4700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Ten minutes before that shooting, two people were shot in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The pair, a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were driving north about 7:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire, police said.

The woman was shot in the back, while the man was shot in the chest, thigh, arm and abdomen, police said. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

A man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was on a porch about 6:40 p.m. in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serous condition, police said.

A man was shot on the Far South Side.

About 4:50 p.m., the 26-year-old was in the 100 block of East 130th Street when someone fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the lower back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy and a man were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 4:50 p.m., they were on the sidewalk on South St. Louis Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.

The teen was shot in the leg, while a 20-year-old man was struck in the hand, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police originally reported that a third person had sustained a gunshot wound, but later said he only suffered injuries to his ankle.

A man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:20 p.m., the 39-year-old was in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the face and hand, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 43-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in University Village on the Near West Side.

He was arguing with someone he knew about 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Hastings Street when the person fired shots, police said.

The man was taken in good condition to UIC Hospital with a gunshot to his forearm, police said. He will be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Two women were shot after one of them got into an argument in Englewood on the South Side.

About 2 a.m. one of the women got into a “verbal altercation” with a man she knew in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, then got into a vehicle with another woman and drove away, police said.

The man followed them in his vehicle, pulled up next to them and began to fire shots into the vehicle, police said.

One woman, 27, was struck in the hand and the other, 23, was struck in the left leg, police said.

Eighteen people were shot, one fatally Tuesday in Chicago.