13 Dogs Rescued From Woodridge Kennel as Tornado Swept Through Area

A group of amateur storm chasers rescued 13 dogs from a kennel in Woodridge following major damage from a tornado that swept through the area Sunday night.

Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers were on Lemont Road attempting to get footage of the storm when police said a lot of barking could be heard nearby, according to the group.

At Dogtastic Fun, a doggie daycare and boarding facility, the owner had just arrived to let the dogs out after hearing barking and whining. The group of storm chasers helped to evacuate the stressed dogs from the facility.

A National Weather Service spokesman on Monday confirmed that a tornado touched down in Naperville, then Woodridge and the Darien area, moving from west to east late Sunday night. The tornado paralleled 75th Street into Woodridge and crossed 355, he said.

Based on an initial damage assessment of the Naperville area, the NWS estimated that the twister was an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, packing wind speeds of nearly 140 miles per hour.

The NWS conducted a damage survey of the area on Monday morning after the tornado struck the area. According to the service, the tornado touched down near Naperville just after 11 p.m. Sunday and ended near Willow Springs.

Naperville officials said the tornado was reported to have touched down at around 11:10 p.m. in the area just south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive before moving east toward Woodridge.

The village of Woodridge said the tornado then touched down there at around 11:30 p.m., east of Route 53 between 83rd Street and 75th Street before again traveling east to the Lemont Road area.