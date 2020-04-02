12th Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Employee Contracts COVID-19

One more employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total cases in the office to 12.

The person who tested positive is now self-quarantining at home, according to Jalyne R. Strong-Shaw, spokesperson for the clerk’s office.

The person worked in the traffic division on the lower level of the Daley Center and last reported to work March 20, Strong-Shaw said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 986 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 6,980. The state’s death toll is now 141 people.

