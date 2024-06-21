Several law enforcement agencies on Friday evening were searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire outside a funeral at the Salvation Army Blue Island Worship and Community Center, leaving three people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the center, 2900 W. 127th St., said Blue Island City Administrator Tom Wogan. Authorities said multiple gunmen inside a vehicle pulled up and started shooting near the front of the building, which was being rented for a funeral service.

One of the people in attendance, who possessed a Concealed Carry License, opened fire in response, Wogan said.

Several law enforcement agencies on Friday evening were searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire outside a funeral at the Salvation Army Blue Island Worship and Community Center, leaving three people wounded, authorities said.

Three people were shot, including one individual who was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The other two victims were listed in minor condition.

Police were combing the area for evidence and video surveillance in hope of obtaining information to identify the shooters. Portions of 127th Street remained shut down Friday evening due to the large police presence.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of the street were closed between Sacramento and California avenues, according to a social media post from the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

Closed due to police activity in #BlueIs on 127th St EB/WB between Sacramento Ave and California Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) June 21, 2024

Another portion of the street was shut down between Kedzie and Maple avenues, Total Traffic stated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A motive for the shooting remained unclear Friday evening.