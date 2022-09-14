lower west side

12-Year-Old Shot While Standing Outside on Lower West Side

No one is currently in custody

crime

A 12-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night while he stood outside with a family member on the Lower West Side.

He was with an adult family member about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them, started shooting and then fled the area, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot on the right temple and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. 

No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

lower west sidecrimeshootingsteens
