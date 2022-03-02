12-Year-Old Shot in West Englewood Was Celebrating Her Birthday: Activist

A 12-year-old girl who was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Tuesday was celebrating her birthday when she was shot in the head, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

Holmes, who had been in contact with the child's family at Comer Children's Hospital, said the "close knit family" was "totally upset, totally in shock" by what happened to the young girl.

"We're getting information that today was her birthday and, you know, very sad, very sad to have this happen on your birthday," he said.

According to Chicago police, the girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital by her family, and was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing their investigation.