12-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident on I-55 Near Summit

A 12-year-old was killed after being involved in a rollover accident early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) near suburban Summit after a vehicle lost control and flipped over, officials say.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a call of a single vehicle crash in the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 at Harlem Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle for an unknown reason lost control and rolled over.

A 12-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle, transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

All northbound lanes were closed as part of a traffic investigation.

No further information was provided.