12-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Runs In Honor Of Fallen Chicago Police Officer

Sunday night, more than 800 miles from Chicago, a 12-year-girl set out on a one-mile run near the Jersey Shore, carrying in her hands a 'Blue Line' flag and a picture of fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

Morgan Blann held Officer Vasquez-Lasso’s photo close – keeping his spirit with her.

“It just helps to be closer to my heart and keeps them in my mind throughout the run,” she said.

Morgan’s with Running For Heroes, a non-profit with a simple aim: raise awareness and funds for first responders who die in the line of duty.

Officer Vasquez-Lasso lost his life last week during a shoot-out with a suspect in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

“I have known from a very young age how much they sacrifice and risk every single day,” she said.

Morgan’s dream since she was 5 years old has been to work in law enforcement.

She says her run Sunday night ended with a 21-second moment of silence, followed by a prayer for first responders.

“I pray you put a shield of protection overall first responders heads as they risk their lives every single day for us,” she said.

Morgan’s mom said everything she does comes from her heart.

“She's very laser-focused and passionate about what she does,” said Lauren Blann. "You know I am really very proud of her."

Morgan plans to send Officer Vasquez-Lasso’s widow the flag she ran with and a handwritten note. She says she’d also like to meet his family to thank them for his sacrifice.