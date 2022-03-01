West Englewood

12-Year-Old Girl Critically Hurt in West Englewood Shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was critically wounded in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital by her family, and was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing their investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

West EnglewoodChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us