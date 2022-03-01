12-Year-Old Girl Critically Hurt in West Englewood Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was critically wounded in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital by her family, and was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing their investigation.