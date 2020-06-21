Burnside

12-Year-Old Girl Among Two Shot in Burnside

The girl was outside with a group of people about 9:50 p.m. on East 90th Place when someone in a black vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said

By Sun-Times Media

Two people were shot Sunday in Burnside, including a 12-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet.

The girl was grazed on the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both people were in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

