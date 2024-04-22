A 12-year-old girl and two teens were among four people shot in an incident that spanned multiple scenes in Oak Forest Sunday evening and left at least one man dead, authorities said Monday.

According to police, the four people were shot during a series of incidents just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police were first called for a report of shots fired in the 5500 block of Babette Court.

As they arrived there, they discovered three people with gunshot wounds. While investigating the shooting, officers were tipped to a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident. When officers located the vehicle and stopped it in the 5900 block of 159th Street, they found a fourth gunshot victim, who was also hospitalized.

They also encountered a person of interest in the vehicle, who was taken into custody without incident.

While it remains unclear where each victim was found, police released an update Monday that a 39-year-old man had been struck in the head during the shootings. The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as Mohannad Othman.

A 12-year-old girl was also shot while standing in a neighboring driveway. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Two 19-year-old women were shot in their legs. Both were taken to area hospitals, where one was treated and released and the other remained hospitalized.

Police had said an investigation was ongoing and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

More details were expected to be released this week.