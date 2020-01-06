12-Year-Old Dog Adopted After 6 Years at Indiana Shelter

A 12-year-old pit bull-boxer mix recently found her forever home after spending more than six years at a central Indiana animal shelter.

The dog named Sandi left the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in style Friday. Sandi, who spent a total of 2,461 days at the humane society, paraded down a red carpet with a smile on her face as she walked out the front door.

Friday's farewell was an emotional one for the volunteers and staff members who came to love the 12-year-old dog during her time at the shelter.

Volunteers described Sandi as a "sassy, treat-loving, couch potato," according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

"We don't give up. This is an orphanage. They will live their life out here," said Marion-Grant Humane Society Board Member Christy Bernadin. "We don't put animals down, we keep them 'til they're adopted or 'til the end of their life."