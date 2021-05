A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the chest on Chicago’s South Side Thursday evening.

According to Chicago police, the boy was inside of a residence in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue at approximately 6:55 p.m. when he was shot once in the chest.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No further information was provided by police, and an investigation into the shooting remains underway.