12-Year-Old Boy Shot in Little Italy, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the city's Little Italy neighborhood, authorities stated.

At approximately 5:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 13th Street, the boy was near a sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire, according to police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and said to be in good condition.

No one was in custody as police continued to investigate late Saturday.