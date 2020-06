A 12-year-old boy was shot in Humboldt Park early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk on the 2800 block of W. Division when shots were fired at around 12:43 a.m., hitting him in both knees, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 5 Detectives are investigating.